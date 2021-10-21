Parks Canada fire crews clearing vegetation in Revelstoke area

Crews performing wildfire risk reduction in both Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Parks Canada fire crews are clearing vegetation around buildings and infrastructure, and brush pile burning to reduce future wildfire risk in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier national parks.

According to Parks Canada, over the last six years, a spruce beetle outbreak in Glacier National Park has left thousands of trees dead or dying in the Rogers Pass corridor of the park.

By clearing out the dead trees, Parks Canada is reducing the risk of wildfire to the public, critical infrastructure, property and neighbouring lands.

The clearing of vegetation around buildings and infrastructure will be in areas including:

Illecillewaet Campground

Flat Creek, 20-Mile and 30-Mile Cabins

Rogers Pass Summit Picnic Area

Starting in November, hazard tree removal will take place around visitor and operational facilities in Rogers Pass.

Along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway above Inspiration Woods and around the Caribou Weather Station.

According to Parks Canada, the number of trees affected and location of the outbreak in Rogers Pass poses a public safety risk, and the tree removal at Glacier National Park looks to mitigate that risk.

Residents of Revelstoke can expect to continue to see brush pile burning along the lower slopes of Mt. Revelstoke over the next few weeks.

Smoke may be visible along the Trans-Canada Highway near the Illecillewaet Campground and Rogers Pass Summit Picnic Area.

Due to the equipment involved in the work, temporary closures will be in place in the area starting in November.

For more information on the effect of fire and insects on the health of forests, visit www.pc.gc.ca.

