Parks Canada lifts fire ban in Glacier National Park

Parks Canada has lifted the fire ban in Glacier National Park, however fire bans remain in place across the province and in neighbouring Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

The ban will be lifted as of noon, July 8, after the park received rain on Wednesday evening.

Fires will now be permitted in park approved fire boxes located in designated campgrounds such as the Illecillewaet campground, the purchase of a fire permit is required.

Despite a provincial fire ban Parks Canada remains confident in controlling they can control the situation.

“There is currently only one area to have a fire in Glacier National Park, the Illecillewaet campground, located in the heart of the park. For that reason we are comfortable lifting the ban versus having to manage large areas of crown land,” said Shelly Bird information officer for Parks Canada.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke still has over $1.5 M in COVID-restart money from the province

Partial closures currently exist as park crews are involved in “Spruce beetle and hazardous tree removal.” As a result Loop Brook campground is currently closed and sites at the Illecillewaet campground are limited to 34.

“Glacier National Park received a lot more rain then Revelstoke, and the landscape is dense rainforest around valley bottom,” said Bird. “People often get worried when there is a provincial fire ban in place, but we are operating on federal land and it’s only in designated locations so it’s pretty controlled.”

Sign up for our daily newsletter to get Revelstoke news in your inbox every morning.

@RevelstokeRevue

tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresfire banParks CanadaRevelstoke