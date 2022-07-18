Parks Canada performing brush pile burning on Mount Revelstoke

The burning of woody debris piles reduces the risk of wildfires

The Parks Canada interactive map showing the prescribed burning area near Revelstoke. (Parks Canada)

Residents of Revelstoke have been alert to the smoke visible on the lower portion of Mount Revelstoke today (July 18), but it is no cause for concern.

According to Parks Canada, over the next few weeks smoke may be visible along Mount Revelstoke when weather conditions allow for brush pile burning. The burning of woody debris piles is used to remove surface fuels and reduce the risk of wildfires.

Parks Canada is also performing similar activities at the Illecillewaet Campground at Glacier National Park and near Caribou Cabin at Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Drivers are asked watch for crews working and to refrain from pulling over.

Due to warm and dry conditions, the current fire risk in the area is high.

To report any wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke, call Parks Canada dispatch at (877)852-3100.

Fire updates and an interactive map can be found at pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/bc/glacier/securite-safety/feu-fire-info.

The sight of a brush pile burning, similar to today’s, in 2021. They said smoke may be visible from the city and from Highway 1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

