Parks Canada performing hazardous tree removal in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Some sections of the park to be closed while work is underway

Beginning this week Parks Canada will be closing portions of Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to assess and remove a large number of trees which have been killed by an insect outbreak.

A spruce beetle outbreak in Glacier National Park over the last seven years has left thousands of trees dead or dying. Parks Canada says that the number of trees affected in the area poses a public safety risk. Their top priority is to complete work in the Illecillewaet Campground, 64 km east of Revelstoke, in preparation for the 2023 camping season.

By clearing out the dead trees, Parks Canada is reducing the risk of falling trees in public use areas, which could also lead to further spruce beetle outbreaks.

Temporary closures will be in place while crews and equipment are working. Hemlock Grove Day Use Area and Boardwalk will remain closed until hazard tree assessments are completed for the 2023 summer season.

All projects completed in the park must undergo an environmental assessment before the removal of trees and vegetation.

Parks Canada added that travellers in the area of Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks should watch for large trucks exiting onto Highway 1 and for heavy equipment in operation.

