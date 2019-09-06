Parks Canada crews are investigating reports of wildfire smoke in Glacier National Park. (File photo)

Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

A potential wildfire reported to Parks Canada today on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park.

Last week a spot fire was seen in the same area, a result of a lightning strike from the storm system that went through over the weekend. When fire crews investigated, there was no longer any smoke or fire visible.

However, this morning a helicopter flying over the area noted smoke in that same area.

“This could be a different fire or the same spot fire may have flared up,” said Shelley Bird, communications officer for Parks Canada, in an email.

READ MORE: Parks Canada should contribute to climate change research says the public

Fire crews are en route to investigate.

“Given the recent wet weather, there are no concerns at this time and the fire does not currently pose a risk to people or assets,” Bird said.

The safety of the public, Parks Canada crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands is our top priority, Bird said.

Parks Canada works closely with the BC Wildfire Service to monitor and manage wildfire risk in and around Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. Crews continue to monitor the parks for new wildfires and are ready with the resources to respond quickly.

READ MORE: CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton
Next story
‘Rome got hurt and he won’t be coming back’: Beloved Shuswap cat killed by pellet

Just Posted

Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

He is on the hook for $4,600 after a supposed client’s cheque bounced

Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

Parks Canada should contribute to climate change research says the public

A What We Heard report has been released on feedback gathered for an upcoming management plan

Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club hosting Women’s Squash Week

There will be a free clinic for newcomers Sept. 14

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Cash for fake gold? Two Okanagan residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Most Read