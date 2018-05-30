Parks Canada to burn brush piles at Mt. Revelstoke in June

Prescribed burn. (File photo)

Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service fire crews, are currently conducting tree clearing and brushing in Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Woody debris from this work is being piled up and will be burned on site.

Brush pile burning will take place in June, if weather and burning conditions permit, in the area between Inspiration Woods and the Revelstoke Lookout.

Though brush piles will be lit, as conditions permit good venting to minimize smoke in the area, intermittent smoke may be visible along the base of Mt. Revelstoke.

Through safe and effective fire management, Parks Canada is reducing the danger of wildfire to the public, infrastructure, and neighbouring lands while improving the ecological integrity of our forests.

This work contributes to wildfire risk reduction actions taking place in and around the Revelstoke area by reducing forest fuels along the base of the mountain.

Parks Canada has also completed extensive planning and preparations for a prescribed fire in Mount Revelstoke National Park.

The goal of this fire, the Parkway Bend Prescribed Fire, is to create a landscape level fuel break limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mont Revelstoke.

The Parkway Bend prescribed fire is planned for fall 2018 at the earliest.

Fire specialists will only ignite under pre-determined conditions to ensure a well-managed, successful prescribed fire.

The safety of the public, our crews, park infrastructure, and neighbouring lands is always their number one priority.

Parks Canada to burn brush piles at Mt. Revelstoke in June

