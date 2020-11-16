Parks Canada warning of coyote activity in Nels Nelsen area

Parks Canada is asking people to be wary of coyotes in the Nels Nelsen area of Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

There has been an increase in coyote activity and bold behaviour in the area, including the Beaver Lodge kids bike park and both Soren Sorensen trails.

Parks Canada is asking that you keep your dog on a leash at all times, which is required everywhere in the National Park, as well as keeping small children close.

Visitors are asked never to approach or feed wildlife and reminded that it is illegal to touch, feed or entice wildlife. Failure to comply could result in fines or charges being laid.

