PHOTOS: #TakeOutRevy sees over $6,000 go to Revelstoke restaurants

Participants posted photos of takeout and got vouchers to use to buy more takeout

The #TakeOutRevy campaign saw $6,250 go to participating restaurants in Revelstoke.

Launched by Tourism Revelstoke and the chamber of commerce earlier this month, the campaign asked people to post photos eating take out in a scenic Revelstoke spot, tag the restaurant and @revelstoke and use #TakeOutRevy to receive a $25 voucher to buy more takeout.

A total of 250 people participated.

“Our restaurants were disproportionately affected by the March 30 round of restrictions and we wanted to do what we could to make a real impact,” said Meghan Tabor, Tourism Revelstoke’s destination and marketing director.

Tourism Revelstoke is funded by the MRDT (hotel tax). They redirected some of their campaign marketing funding, for the #TakeOutRevy initiative.

Tourism Revelstoke said that the effect of the campaign was threefold:

•locals were encouraged to support local restaurants

•participants generated social media content for businesses to use

•people then used the vouchers to order more food

“Preliminary feedback from our participating restaurants also indicates that the vouchers were often applied to orders that were much larger than the value of the voucher,” said a news release from Tourism Revelstoke.

Capped at 250 vouchers, the campaign ended on April 25. Vouchers need to be redeemed by April 30, 2021.

“We encourage our residents to continue supporting local restaurants during this difficult time. #TakeOutRevy was a great made-in-Revelstoke community exercise to show support to an entire subsector,” said Stacey Brensrud, executive director of the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

restaurant