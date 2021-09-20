Party marks end to ‘good campaign’ for North Okanagan-Shuswap PPC candidate

More than 100 party supporters join in to celebrate Kyle Delfing

People’s Party of Canada candidate North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate Kyle Defling celebrated a hard and fast campaign at a party in Armstrong Sept. 20, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

People’s Party of Canada candidate North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate Kyle Defling celebrated a hard and fast campaign at a party in Armstrong Sept. 20, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing and around 100 or so of his supporters, volunteers and friends celebrated a good campaign Monday night in Armstrong.

Live music, barbecue and merchandise were all offered at the family-friendly event — masks optional. The energy was high, despite the chill in the air as results started to roll in.

“We did a really good campaign, met a lot of great people,” Delfing said. “It seems like a lot of people have drawn a line in the sand and are coming over to the purple side.”

Delfing said he’s no stranger to quick campaigns, pointing to last year’s 21-day provincial campaign, but this year he said the PPC’s message was strengthened.

“They gave us some meaning to ‘Strong and Free.’ It’s always been ‘PPC Strong and Free’ but this year they added something to the mix with vaccine passports and taking away our rights as Canadians and I think Canadians really looked at the purple for a new direction.”

As preliminary results point to incumbent Conservative Mel Arnold as the winner for the North Okanagan-Shuswap, Delfing said he and the PPC will continue their efforts.

“All in all, it’s a great success, whatever happens tonight happens,” Delfing said. “And going forward, we’ll be here and we’ll continue.”

READ MORE: Arnold set to win North Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021

Previous story
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots
Next story
Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Rob Morrison (left) and Wayne Stetski. Photos courtesy Jocelyn Doll and Claire Palmer
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

The polling station set up at the Revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: Revelstoke residents weigh in on the election