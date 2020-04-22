Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Passersby intervened in an incident near Chase that ended with a woman being taken to hospital and a man possibly facing charges.

On April 12 at 11:09 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a possible domestic assault taking place on the side of the roadway at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Silvery Beach Road near Chase.

Several witnesses indicated that a man and woman were walking down the side of the roadway and appeared to be verbally and physically fighting, stated Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase detachment.

“The assault was so obvious that passersby began stopping to assist the female. The suspect male then got into a silver vehicle and fled westbound on Highway 1 before police arrived.”

Read more: Domestic violence on the rise in Okanagan amid COVID-19

Read more: Effects of COVID-19 isolation on domestic violence a concern for Shuswap women’s shelter

Read more: Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

When officers arrived, the woman told police she had been abducted in Enderby by an ex-boyfriend who was under a no-contact order, and was physically assaulted when she attempted to escape the moving vehicle, stated Kennedy. She was treated by paramedics and then transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for her injuries.

“Had it not been for the assistance of the passersby, this situation could have ended up much worse,” Kennedy stated.

Police are in the process of requesting a warrant on charges of abduction, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

domestic violence