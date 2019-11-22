Owner of Shuswap Pawn in Revelstoke is Mike Jalving, who lives in Sorrento, B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Pawn Shop opens in Revelstoke

Shuswap Pawn in Revelstoke is one of three shops in the region

Shuswap Pawn opened its third store in Revelstoke this week.

The other two stores are in Salmon Arm, which has been open for more than 20 years and the other is in Chase.

The owner, Mike Jalving, who lives in Sorrento, said he thought he’d give Revelstoke a try.

“Let’s see if it’s viable.”

READ MORE: In photos: 10 interesting items found at Shuswap Pawn

Pawn shops provide secured short term collateral loans with personal property, such as jewellery or tools as collateral. Jalving said the average loan is roughly $100 for a 30-day loan. Interest on the loans is $25 per every $100 loaned.

A pawn shop is somewhere between a thrift store and retail, with items half the price of when they were new, said Jalving.

Pawn shops is a growing business is Canada, said Jalving, especially with the rising cost of living.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke company owes millions

“People don’t always have saving,” he said.

Jalving said he’s already starting to give out loans.

“When life throws you a curve ball, you can’t always just go get money from the bank.”

Jalving said he is still gathering inventory from his other two stores. At the moment, there is a selection of tools, knives, and DVDs. Soon, the store will also sell jewellery, which is a pawn shop stable said Jalving.

To ensure the store isn’t selling stolen goods, Jalving said he records serial numbers of every item in the store and sends them to the RCMP for them to check against their records.

Shuswap Pawn is located at Orton Ave and 2nd Street east.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Just Posted

Revelstoke Burger Challenge will return says organizer

The event raised over $4,000 for Revelstoke Library’s learning lab

Cloudy in Revelstoke today

High one degree

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Making sense of a sentence: Revelstoke man given 18 months house arrest for sexual assault

Victims’ services worker says community should continue talking about sexual assault

25th Annual Community Christmas Dinner coming up and volunteers are needed

Everyone is invited to participate

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Vernon’s homeless numbers see modest decrease

An annual fall survey found there are 151 homeless people in the city compared to 161 in 2018

More job cuts fall on Tolko employees, not just Vernon

Forest company trims another 44 positions

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Kelowna nominated as a “chill getaway” by LGBTQ+ travel guide

It’s the only Canadian city on the “chill” category

Interior Health boss tops public sector wage earner list

CEO Susan Brown received just under $350,000 in past year

Big Hank Lionhart to perform at Dream Café in Penticton

Blues musician to present special collection of holiday music

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Most Read