Peachland businessman appointed to Order of B.C.

A Peachland businessman has been recognized as an exceptional civic leader.

Fourteen exceptional civic leaders will be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest form of recognition.

George Melville, from White Rock and Peachland, is chairman and owner of Melville Global Investments Inc., a diversified investment portfolio that includes ownership in Mr. Lube, Naramata Benchland Properties and the SKOOKUM Festival at Stanley Park, according to the province’s news release.

He has donated many millions of dollars to charities and provincial organizations and contributes his leadership skills to many institutions. He also co-founded and previously owned the T&M Group, which included Boston Pizza International Inc., and is now the largest owner of trust units in the Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, the release said. Melville has been honoured with the Canadian Franchise Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year, and has been inducted into the Business Laureates of B.C. Hall of Fame as well as the B.C. Restaurants Hall of Fame, the release said.

“I am so pleased to share congratulations with the inspiring individuals joining the Order of British Columbia this year,” said Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order. “These exceptional recipients are pillars of our communities who have demonstrated excellence and distinction in their fields. I wish to extend my thanks to all new members for their commitment to meaningful work that leaves a lasting legacy, which benefits and elevates our province for future generations.”

This year, 203 British Columbians were nominated for the order. More than half of the nominations came from the Lower Mainland, with the remaining coming from other regions throughout the province.

