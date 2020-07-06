Peachland Farmers’ Market sees good turnout despite challenging times

Despite challenging weather patterns and pandemic concerns, the Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is seeing a good turnout of shoppers every Sunday.

President of the Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Society Karen Onrait-Casper said the turnout, as well as the response from the residents, is much better than they expected.

“You know, it’s been very positive, which is nice to see. Folks enjoy getting out. We’ve all been cooped in our little bubbles for almost three months so just the opportunity to get out (is good),” she said.

“We have a stunning location here, the best in the Valley, so we’re really fortunate.”

They had a slow start, but Onrait-Casper said every week just gets better.

“Our vendors are very dedicated and they show up, rain or shine. Our customers are coming out and it’s steady. We have social distancing, hand washing stations at each end of the market: one at the entrance and one at the exit.”

“It’s a bit of a challenge, but we seem to be getting it together,” she said.

She said some of their vendors have had challenges getting their produce ready in time, while some simply don’t have enough to sell yet, which added to the challenge of getting the market together. At the same time though, she said opening the farmers’ market is an essential step to helping local farmers so they can have a place to sell their produce once they are able to harvest.

It has been a lot of work, but Onrait-Casper said they’re grateful they could still open for the season.

“This is our 15th season for this market and we’re really excited to be able to have our vendors and our local folks here. We get people from Penticton, Summerland, Kelowna, West Kelowna. It’s just wonderful and we really appreciate it. It’s a great little market.”

READ: Peachland gives local hairdresser a warm welcome back

READ: Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter