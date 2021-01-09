Peachland fire crews find abandoned vehicle sinking in Okanagan Lake

Crews say the driver drove into the lake Saturday morning, and left before crews showed up

At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9) morning, Peachland Fire Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that had possibly driven into Okanagan Lake, and was sinking. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

An early morning emergency call had Peachland fire crews scratching their heads.

At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9) morning, Peachland Fire Department crews responded to a report of a vehicle that may have driven into Okanagan Lake, and was sinking.

The approximate location of the incident was the 6500 block of Highway 97, on a straight stretch of the road between Renfrew Road and Hardy St.

Approx. location of the incident. (Google Maps)

Several engines were dispatched and arrived on scene to find a vehicle that was submerged in the water, upright, about 15 feet from shore. Two off-duty paramedics who arrived on scene shortly before fire crews didn’t hesitate in searching the vehicle. They found no one inside.

Fire crews eventually discovered a lone occupant had left the scene prior to them arriving.

“We heard later on that a passerby had picked up the occupant of the vehicle and had given him a ride away from the scene,” said Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig.

Authorities are unsure what caused the crash. According to Craig, road conditions were not slippery.

“It was a straight stretch of road, it wasn’t in the S-Turns or anything so not sure what caused him to leave the roadway.”

Although a little less exciting, Peachland fire crews will spend the rest of Saturday participating in their annual Christmas tree chipping event.

This year, the event is contactless. Residents have booked appointments and left their trees at the end of the driveways for pickup. Donations are being made via e-transfer.

“Today is our last day, I think we have 18 trees to pick up today, and all the funds go towards Muscular Dystrophy (Canada),” Craig said.

To learn more visit Peachland Fire Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

READ MORE: ‘An extraordinary man’: Vernon Search and Rescue mourns loss

READ MORE: Kelowna family asks for support as local musician begins battle with cancer

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency calls