Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase

Chase RCMP say the man was struck by an eastbound train

On June 1 at approximately 4:40 p.m. Chase RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train 5km west of Chase.

Chase RCMP and CP Police Service members investigated the scene, determining a male was walking on the railway tracks when he was struck by an eastbound train.

Chase RCMP members arriving on the scene performed CPR, an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

The male is unknown to Chase RCMP and was not carrying identification. He was described as a caucasion male between 50-60 years old, slim with short grey hair, blue eyes and a moustache. He was found wearing blue shorts, a yellow shirt, black fleece jacket and sandals.

Chase RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man, and are asked to call Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 if they have any information on the man’s identity.

He was last seen earlier that day walking near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Chase.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
