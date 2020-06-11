Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer in Kelowna

The incident occured just before 7 a.m. on Harvey Avenue, Thursday

Just before 7 a.m., June 11, a semi-trailer reportedly hit a pedestrian on Harvey Avenue between Richter and Ellis Street.

RCMP and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement remained on scene for more than two hours investigating the crash.

It’s unclear what happened; however, witnesses in the area said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital following the incident.

Traffic was backed up heavily in the area while emergency crews were on scene.

This incident occurred about 20 feet from where a cyclist was struck by a dump truck on June 4.

More to come.

READ MORE: Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by a dump truck in Kelowna

READ MORE: GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. school held ‘Slave Day’ in 2009, selling students to other students
Next story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

City of Revelstoke applies for Bee City designation

The city is applying for a Bee City designation and has committed… Continue reading

Weekend pickup truck fire north of Revelstoke

Police said the fire was due to a mechanical issue

City waiving fees to use sidewalk in front of your business

Revelstoke’s Economic Recovery Task force submitted five proposals to city council

Revelstoke gym drops CrossFit branding after offensive George Floyd tweet

More than a thousand gyms globally have severed ties with CrossFit

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Shuswap trail which was site of two fatalities reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019.

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer in Kelowna

The incident occured just before 7 a.m. on Harvey Avenue, Thursday

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Most Read