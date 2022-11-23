Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Okanagan crosswalk

A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle at a Coldstream intersection Tuesday morning.
Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, says that around 8:15 a.m. Nov. 22, police received the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Husband Road and College Way.
Officers attended the scene where paramedics were treating the victim.
Terleksi said the 35-year-old woman was crossing the intersection in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Kalamalka Lake Road from College Way.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene and was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.