Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

The Avengers may be a team of stellar superheros, but Metro Vancouver now has “The Unflushables” – a duo that goes by the name Pee and Poo.

Their mission: send a memorable reminder to watch what you flush down the toilet and keep it to the absolute basics.

Despite packaging that suggests they are flushable, wipes are the most commonly disposed item that need to stay out of the sewage system, according to Metro Vancouver.

Dental floss, hair, tampons and applicators, condoms, medications and paper towel are the other common products that cause clogs and other problems in the region’s solid waste system.

These clogs cost millions of dollars a year to deal with, according to Metro Vancouver chair and Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.

“That includes the chemicals that get flushed but it includes having to open up pumps and try to unclog them, repair damage to the infrastructure that moves our flushed products through our system to a sewage treatment plant – and that’s a real cost to taxpayers,” he said in a video for the campaign posted on social media Monday.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver fears rising use of garburators will strain sewage plants

It’s the campaign’s third year for Metro Vancouver, but seemingly first year with the mascots. Since the video was posted online, the duo have received mixed reviews.

“Friggin ridiculous. This is not going to stop people from flushing unflushables! Waste of money,” wrote Rebecca Oakey.

Meanwhile, others lamented that they enjoy the kid-friendly approach.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who allegedly caused fatal car crash on Coquihalla to plead guilty
Next story
Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: How much do we value caribou?

Humans like putting a dollar value to everything, so what are we willing to spend for caribou?

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

Funding totals more than $700,000

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Scholarships to support healthcare training in Revelstoke

There will be $12,000 in scholarships available to Revelstoke residents this September

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Man who allegedly caused fatal car crash on Coquihalla to plead guilty

George Holowka is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Fires in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Sirens for Life calls for blood donation

Kelowna first responders call for blood donors

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Trans-Canada highway near Sicamous

The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Cambie Solsqua Road.

Man sentenced in Shuswap court after two crime sprees across three provinces

Unmarked police cruiser stolen in one of two crime sprees detailed in Salmon Arm court

Most Read