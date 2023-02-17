Penticton awarded $500k for next phase of bike lane

Funding will be used to advance work on section from Kinney Avenue through to South Main Street

Penticton was been awarded a $500,000 grant from the provincial government for its lake-to-lake bike lane. (Photo- City of Penticton)

The B.C. government has awarded Penticton with $500,000 for the next section of its the lake-to-lake bike lane.

Thanks to a successful grant application to the province’s active transportation infrastructure program, funding will be used to advance work on the section of the route that will take cyclists from Kinney Avenue, across Main Street and through to South Main Street.

Work is expected to begin this summer.

“We’re very pleased with the success we’ve had in earning grants for this project and look forward to seeing work begin on this next section,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

To date, the city has received $3.45 million in provincial and federal funding for the lake-to-lake bike lane.

City officials say the project is estimated to cost $8 million.

A total of 3.8 kilometres of the bike lane is complete as of February 2023, with the latest phase, from Duncan Avenue to Kinney Avenue across Atkinson Street, finalized in November.

Upon full completion, the lake-to-lake bike route is expected to be 6.7 kilometres.

