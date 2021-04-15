Thomas Kruger-Allen

Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

  • Apr. 15, 2021 12:30 p.m.
  • News

The Penticton man currently serving two years in jail for attacking three people at Okanagan Lake beach in 2019, putting one of them in a coma, is going to trial next month accused of more serious assaults.

Thomas Kruger-Allen will be in Penticton Supreme Court on May 3 to begin his trial on one count of break and enter, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of breach of undertaking and one count of mischief connected to an incident that took place October 2019.

Kruger-Allen was out on bail for the beach assaults when he is alleged to have broken into a Penticton residence and attacked three people.

When Kruger-Allen was sentenced in March, Supreme Court Judge Geoffrey Gromley warned that until Kruger-Allen can get his anger management under control, he will remain a danger to society.

While he was in custody following the beach attack, he also committed several institutional convictions, including possessing contraband, assaulting another inmate, threatening or abusing staff, disobeying staff direction and obstructing an officer.

“Until he is able to address his anger and substance abuse, Mister Kruger-Allen is a danger to public safety,” said Justice Gomery. “Putting him in prison for a lengthy period of time is a band-aid.”

READ MORE: Kruger-Allen sentenced to two more years jail for 2019 beach attack

