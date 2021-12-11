Penticton City Hall vandalized, RCMP investigating

RCMP responded to reports of mischief at Penticton City Hall on Friday night

Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday night.

RCMP responded to a report of mischief at City Hall at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10. When police arrived, the building’s front glass doors were broken; however, it was determined there was no entry into the building.

Witnesses at the scene said after the windows were broken, a male wearing a black jacket with white fur around its hood and blue jeans was running away from City Hall towards Okanagan Lake.

The city released a statement on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, saying police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-492-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

