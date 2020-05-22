The Coyote Cruises bus picks up customers at the exit point near the mouth of Skaha Lake for the return trip to the starting point. (Western News file photo)

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

Coyote Cruises is set to launch at the end of June.

The Penticton-based recreation company said they look forward to another year of tubing down the channel, however with many new safety precautions in place.

The company offers inner tube rentals and shuttle transport, so individuals can ride down the seven-kilometre channel that connects Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake.

Mike Campol, director of partnerships and projects for the K’ul Group which oversees Coyote Cruises, said they place to kick off on June 27.

“Obviously lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place,” he said. “Just ensuring that we don’t have large crowds gathering… much more focus on cleanliness.”

He said they may also look into how they’re using their buses, and the company is considering closing off some seats in order to ensure proper social distancing.

Campol explained they will follow whatever safety standards are implemented for public buses at their time of opening. He said if they need to close every second row, they will do that.

“Just a much bigger focus, with the times we’re living in now, on hygiene, cleanliness and safety,” he said.

The company has operating in the Penticton area for more than a decade.

They are currently working with the City of Penticton to renew their property licence agreement, and although this process is taking longer than the company had hoped, Campol said they hope to have this finalized in the coming weeks.

Since last year, Campol explained, the company has upgraded their tubes to a more high-quality product. They have also invested in more staff training and safety.

“We’re gearing up to have a great season,” he said.

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

