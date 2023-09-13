Penticton council approves controversial Naramata Bench development

A proposal is coming to council to build 33 homes on Reservoir Road east of Naramata. (City of Penticton)

The majority of Penticton City Council was unswayed by the impassioned pleas from residents as they approved a controversial development on the Naramata Bench on Sept. 12.

After the more than hour-long public hearing, which saw almost a dozen speakers from a packed gallery, only Coun. James Miller voted against giving the approvals to rezone and vary the development requirements to allow for 33, 0.4-hectare strata lots at 1530 Reservoir Road.

Those who made their way up to the podium were in opposition to the project, either in broad strokes or in the particulars of the variance the developer was requesting to allow for lots smaller than the rural zoning requirement.

“This OCP revision will set a precedent for the rest of the northeast sector in the countryside,” Gjoa Taylor, a resident of the bench, told council. “0.4-hectare zoning is not what rural residential is. Rural residential zoning is a minimum of one hectare, and it should stay that way to retain the character of our countryside and our agri-tourism area.”

The increased density, the increased traffic on Reservoir Road and Naramata Road, and the fact the area is an interface zone with the forested hillside thus increasing the wildfire risk as well as potentially damaging a vulnerable ecosystem were all concerns shared by the speakers at the public hearing.

“I’m just concerned with everything that’s going on here,” said Jackie Jackson. “You’re wanting to develop 1050 Spiller [Road], you’re wanting to develop 1530 Reservoir [Road], you’re wanting to put in the biosolids and compost facility; you’re changing the whole look of the Naramata Bench and putting way more traffic than is necessary.”

Miller echoed the concerns from residents about the project setting a precedent in his reasons for voting against the project.

Mike Rain, the general manager of Township Seven, also shared concerns, though they were less about the development specifically but rather about the impacts of potential increased water flow down the hillside and the impact of new septic systems on the vineyard downslope.

“We’re very concerned about eight or 16 septics above us, not for the first year or two, but the leaching of all of that overtime,” said Rain. “We don’t know what that’s going to do to the vineyard.”

Many of people who filled the gallery bore badges calling for environmental protection, a topic that members of the council did broach, though some did regret the way in which they did so.

“I find it kind of disheartening in a way as someone who’s an environmentalist that when people speak about environmentalism, we don’t discuss how much agriculture has disturbed the environments and decimated sensitive areas along the Naramata Bench,” said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

Gilbert later apologized for getting ‘heated’ on the topic of environmentalism and pointing a finger at the community. “I very much appreciate and want to support the Naramata Bench and the agricultural business that is there.”

Coun. Helena Konanz indicated that many voices may not have been heard due to having other commitments that prevented them from attending the public hearing in person.

“Sometimes it seems so unbalanced when you have 11 who spoke against this, but it seems like a lot of council may be supporting this,” said Konanz. “There’s a lot of people who can’t make it to public hearings.”

The staff report to council noted that the city had received feedback from 247 feedback forum participants, 51 open house attendees, 42 online information session attendees and 10 public hearing written submissions, feedback included a 56 per cent majority who opposed the variance from one hectare down to 0.4 hectare lots, 65 per cent were concerned about the proposal and 59 per cent did not support it, a point that Miller raised as a concern.

“I know that there are people that approved of development, thoughtful development within city limits. I can tell you, if we had them all, I believe it’s a majority of the city,” Bloomfield said, to the very audible displeasure of the gallery.

When questioned by Miller as to why Bloomfield felt there was majority support, given the feedback the city had gathered, the mayor stated that he had commissioned his own independent polling which asked generally about development, not specifically about the Reservoir Road project.

Other councillors, including Campbell Watt and Amelia Boutlbee, praised the project for offering a balanced approach that preserved land and provided needed housing for the community.

The representative for the group of Penticton residents seeking to develop the property did speak to many of the concerns shared by residents.

Drew Barnes said that the variance to 0.4 hectares was to allow for the homes to be clustered together, not to increase the total density of the development and to allow the preservation of a large portion of the property. On the wildfire issue, he said that they are working to build a FireSmart community plan, which would include yard planning, tree planning, building materials and building locations.

