Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton council denies extension of cold weather shelter

The Victory Church shelter will now be told to cease operations April 1

Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year.

The temporary Victory Church winter shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street will now close April 1 – when it was originally intended to close.

Council originally reluctantly approved the temporary shelter in October 2020.

City staff will now tell BC Housing and Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) to cease operations at the shelter as of April 1.

BC Housing had applied for an application to keep the shelter open until March 31, 2022, citing the need for additional shelter space due to COVID-19 as well as the general need for shelter space in the community.

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to suggest the city deny BC Housing’s application in the council meeting March 2.

Robinson suggested it was important that council keep its promise to the residents that the shelter would only be temporary.

Many residents in the area have voiced concerns about the shelter, including a petition with about 130 signatures delivered to city hall.

“We made it very clear it was just temporary and we need to stick to that,” Robinson said.

“Communication is so sorely lacking with BC Housing that it somewhat boggles the mind sometimes.”

“I think we can probably agree this is one of the most inappropriate sites we have sever seen, right beside seniors housing, downtown, the list goes on and on…we did not get what we were promised from BC Housing.”

Coun. Julius Bloomfield echoed Robinson’s sentiments in that by closing the shelter April 1, the city is simply holding BC Housing to its original promise.

Bloomfield also said that determining proper location criteria for shelters is very important. As part of the motion passed, the city will also begin the process of identifying specific location criteria for homeless shelters.

As Penticton currently does not have an identified plan for shelter locations it can make it difficult for service providers like BC Housing, Interior Health, the province and others to understand the city’s expectations when selecting a location for a shelter or housing, said a city staff report to council. The location criteria selection will aim to identify areas suitable for housing facilities for those experiencing homelessness.

Coun. Judy Sentes pointed out that many have asked why council did not suggest the former bus barn building on Ellis Street as a temporary shelter.

According to Sentes, council did in fact offer this space, but BC Housing said it would not work for them.

Coun. Frank Regehr voiced his support for the motion but was quick to note the city still has a lot of work to do to address the homeless crisis.

“Unfortunately the motion being made is not a solution, and approving option two (extending the shelter) is not a solution either,” Regehr said.

The Victory Church shelter was first approved by council in October 2020, as a temporary winter shelter providing up to 42 beds for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures began to drop.

The need for the shelter came as Penticton’s permanent winter shelter at Compass Court on Main Street was not able to accommodate the usual number of people due to COVID-19 public health orders.

100 More Homes Penticton has estimated there is at least 100 people living in Penticton without access to shelter.

Housing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Ice season is over’; West Kelowna crews rescue man from icy lake
Next story
Penticton man arrested while sleeping in stolen vehicle, again

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says North Okanagan RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.
Photos: Birds of prey

Princeton photographer captures compelling photos of a Bald Eagle breakfast

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

HOPE Okanagan’s Stay at Home Gala will raise funds to help serve Kelowna and Vernon’s vulnerable. (HOPE Okanagan)
Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

HOPE Okanagan wants to raise awareness and support for those struggling in the streets

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

Most Read