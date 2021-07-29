Pathways

Penticton councillor wants Interior Health to return Pathways funding

Coun. James Miller’s letter will be debated at the next council meeting

Penticton council will discuss sending a demand to Interior Health’s president and the provincial Minister of Health to bring back funding for the Pathways Addictions Resource Center at their next meeting.

Coun. James Miller introduced the notice of motion that he would bring forward a request to send the letter with council’s demand at their upcoming August 3 meeting.

The letter would be sent to Interior Health president Susan Brown, Minister Adrian Dix and MLA Dan Ashton, calling for the immediate restoration of the $500,000 annual funding to Pathways for at least two years.

READ MORE: Protesters gather as Interior Health prepares to pull addiction resource funding

Funding for the addiction treatment centre ended in March, with the plan from Interior Health to bring those services in house.

