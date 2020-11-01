Penticton crews battle fire at abandoned home

(Jesse Day - Western News) (Jesse Day - Western News) (Jesse Day - Western News) (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton fire crews are battling a fire on Green Mountain Road.

The blaze at 443 Green Mountain Road broke out just after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The Penticton Fire Department was briefly called to the scene but Penticton Indian Band fire crews have taken custody of the scene.

Crews on scene said the home was abandoned and nobody was present when the fire broke out.

Property owners are on scene but declined to comment.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A Western News reporter is on scene.

More to come.

