About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (City of Penticton photo)

Penticton denies booze sales at Skaha Park, for now

The city will review the concept prior to summer 2022

A concession stand at Skaha Park won’t be allowed to sell alcohol anytime soon.

The possibility of the concession stand being granted a liquor license was on the table at Tuesday’s (March 16) council meeting.

Council ultimately decided to follow staff’s recommendation of renewing the concession stand’s current food-only license for a year, rather than adding a license to sell locally produced alcohol.

The possibility of alcohol sales being allowed at the park prompted some locals to protest the idea.

Council agreed with staff’s recommendation, with some councillors saying they believed alcohol sales to be inappropriate in that location.

The city will look at the possibility of allowing alcohol sales at the park again next year, after they go through another year of the pilot program that allows alcohol consumption in designated areas at local lakes.

Staff plans to bring forward a recommendation before the 2022 summer season on a permanent responsible liquor consumption program.

