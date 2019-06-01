Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

The 2.5 hectare fire on Carmi Mountain in Penticton is still being labelled as held.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze is not expected to have further growth and crews are still fighting the fire.

“There were four personnel over night, and there are nine personnel at it today, and they will be there for most of the day,” said fire information officer Taylor MacDonald.

MacDonald said that there have been no injuries and there is no timeline to how long it will take for crews to extinguish the blaze.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Friday evening and was expanding quickly and getting close to getting out of control before Penticton Fire Department was able to stabilize the fire.

Carmi Mt. #wildfire now officially “Held” at 3 hectares. Crews will be on the fire tonight mopping up and again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3gO10vHMUk — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) June 1, 2019

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Service has labelled the Carmi wildfire as held

More updates to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.