Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

Firefighters needed just a few minutes to free a child whose fingers got stuck in the sliding door of a van Halloween night at Penticton Regional Hospital.

According to Capt. Wayne McKenzie of the Penticton Fire Department, prying tools were used to forcibly open the door in able to free the girl who is believed to be about nine or 10 years old.

“I think what happened is she probably got her hand stuck in the door as they were getting in,” said McKenzie Friday morning. “It didn’t look too serious, the ambulance was there right away and they assumed care of the child right off the bat, we were just there to get her out.

“I think it was a good outcome, she seemed to be okay. It was just an accident, one of those things that happen, we were just glad to be able to help her.”

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December
Next story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

Just Posted

Photos: Halloween in Revelstoke

The boos and scares around the city

Sun in Revelstoke today

High three degrees

Revelstoke’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Managing bears a part of daily operations in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Their goal is to keep everyone and the bears safe

Editorial cartoon for Oct. 31

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Trick or treaters galore at North Okanagan Treat Trail

Check out the array of cute, and some frightful, costumes

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Most Read