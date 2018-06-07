Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Input to proposed changes to the provincial freshwater fishing regulations is being opened up to the public for the first time, says Okanagan regional fisheries biologist Eric Hegerat.

The forum takes place Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Riverside Conference Centre, 152 Riverside Dr., in Penticton.

Hegerat said in the past, the biennial forum was limited to fish and game clubs, guide outfitters and other stakeholder groups.

“In the past we felt those groups gave us a representation of opinion feedback on regulatory changes being proposed, but we have begun to notice that membership in fish and game clubs seems to be on the decline,” said Hegerat.

“So we decided to just open it up to the public to make sure we were covering all the angler demographics in the Okanagan. We generally have had up to 30 people at previous forums so we’re not sure what opening up to the public will do for attendance this year.”

Hegerat said proposed freshwater fishing changes will be outlined at the forum and subsequently posted online to solicit further public input.

To see the boundaries of the Okanagan zone, go online to http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/fish/regulations/docs/1719/fishing_synopsis_2017-19_region8.pdf.

Any amended regulations to the 2019-21 Freshwater Fishing Synopsis will come into effect as of April 1, 2019.

