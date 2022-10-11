Fall in Kelowna, B.C. Joined by Penticton and Summerland, the city set an all-time heat record for the day of Oct. 11 this Thanksgiving. (Contributed)

Fall in Kelowna, B.C. Joined by Penticton and Summerland, the city set an all-time heat record for the day of Oct. 11 this Thanksgiving. (Contributed)

Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland break 30-year heat records on Thanksgiving Day

Parts B.C’s Interior experienced ‘unseasonably warm temperatures’ on Monday, Oct. 11

It was a record-breaking Thanksgiving Day for a trio of Okanagan communities.

Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland each set all-time heat records for the day of Oct. 11, with Environment Canada describing conditions in all three areas as “unseasonably warm.”

Previous heat records in the communities for the holiday weekend were set in 1991. While temperatures in Penticton and Kelowna reached highs of 25.6 C and 25.3 C, respectively, Summerland enjoyed a slighter cooler high of 24.5 C.

Though Summerland didn’t break its own mark from more than 30 years ago, its 24.5 C was good enough to tie it, cracking Environment Canada’s Thanksgiving Day records list.

The federal department told Black Press last week that this year’s Thanksgiving may feel a little more like Labour Day, amid the above-average temperatures. B.C. meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau made the comments in response to Vernon setting its own heat records on multiple occasions this month.

READ ALSO: Okanagan forecasting Thanksgiving to feel like Labour Day, says meteorologist

Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland were among the seven areas in the province to either break or tie their own all-time heat records for the day of Oct. 11, according to Environment Canada.

The Cache Creek Area was the warmest place in B.C. Monday, setting a record high of 28.2 C.

