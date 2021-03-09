South Okanagan lakeshore heritage home being demolished

The home, built in 1936, will be replaced by a fourplex

Demolition is well underway on one of Penticton’s historic homes at 452 Lakeshore Drive. The large home overlooking Okanagan Lake was built in 1936. A four-plex is being put up in its place. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

A historic house on Penticton’s Okanagan Lake’s waterfront is being demolished this week.

The large ‘Walker’ home overlooking Okanagan Lake was built in 1936 and is located at 452 Lakeshore Drive. The Walker residence was a two-storey side-gabled colonial revival house known for its large size, twin-gabled dormers and enclosed porch.

A fourplex is being put up in its place much to the objections of several neighbours.

While the home was on the heritage list in Penticton it didn’t preclude it from the new owners taking it off the list as seeking redevelopment.

A public hearing was held on the proposed development in November 2020.

On Nov. 17, 2020, city council adopted a bylaw to allow 452 Lakeshore Dr. to be rezoned from small-lot residential to low-density multiple housing to allow for four dwelling units.

