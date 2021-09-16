Home destroyed by the White Rock Lake fire. (Todd McMurray)

Home destroyed by the White Rock Lake fire. (Todd McMurray)

Penticton liquor store raises most money for B.C. wildfire victims

BC Liquor and Cannabis Store patrons donated $1.45 million to Red Cross wildfire relief

The Penticton Plaza BC Liquor Store raised the most money in the province to help British Columbians affected by this year’s devastating wildfire season.

The Penticton Plaza location donated$46,261 the Canadian Red Cross which will directly assist fire victims.

Customers visiting BC Liquor Stores (BCLS) and BC Cannabis Stores gave generously to the Canadian Red Cross campaign, with more than $1.45 million in donations.

This will be matched by both the province and federal government, for a total exceeding $4.35 million.

“This wildfire season has been devastating for our province. Our thoughts are with the affected First Nations and impacted communities,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. minister of finance.

The funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in communities affected by wildfires, as well as support long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and affected regions.

The next largest donations to the Red Cross were in Salmon Arm, raising $41,581 and in Langley, raising $39,599.

More than 100 homes were lost across B.C. to this summer’s wildfires, starting with the whole town of Lytton. The White Rock Lake fire in Vernon and Salmon Arm was the second worst wildfire with more than 85 homes gone.

READ MORE: Photos showing devastation of White Rock Lake fire

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada
Next story
Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

Just Posted

BC Transit is offering free rides on Sept. 20, election day. (Submitted/BC Transit)
Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

The number of new weekly cases in the Salmon Arm health area went beyond 100 from Sept. 5 to 11, while Vernon’s total has been dropping from a high of 263 new cases from Aug. 22 to 28. (BC Centre for Disease Control.)
COVID-19 cases in Salmon Arm reach new high, Vernon’s head downward

Murray Wallach plants sunflowers along Catherwood Rd., much to the joy of his neighbours. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Sunshine on a cloudy day: Revelstoke man shows off his fully grown sunflowers

L-R, the Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates: Sarah Bennett (People’s Party of Canada), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (New Democratic Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), and Rana Nelson (Green Party). File photos
Kootenay-Columbia candidates discuss economic and social issues in online forum