(Clint Trahan photo)

(Clint Trahan photo)

Penticton looking for perfect place to construct new mountain bike park

Mountain bike tourism in B.C. has been on the rise in recent years

The search for the perfect location for Penticton’s first mountain bike skills park has now switched into high gear.

The top choices were presented to the city’s parks and recreation committee during their May meeting, prompting discussion among members about which location would be most suitable and available within a reasonable time frame.

Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) have proposed to build and maintain the site, which would be free for everyone to use. The cost to build the park could be anywhere from $50,000-150,000, according to PACA.

Council supported the idea of a skills park earlier this year, referring the matter to the parks and recreation committee to investigate further.

However, the original location plan at Campbell Mountain has since hit a snag, sending PACA volunteers, city staff and committee members on the hunt for a new site.

READ MORE: Penticton could be getting a new mountain bike park in the future

Staff have since been working with PACA to explore different options. One of the locations proposed is the Three Blind Mice trail area. Other ideas included Munson Mountain, the lower grounds of Uplands Elementary school and the Esplanade along Okanagan Lake.

Pat Dowler of PACA pointed out that the park would require at least one acre of land. “In a perfect world, it would be in the 2-3 acre range,” he said.

Committee member Laura Harp commented that the ideal location should be easy to access and suited to all ages. She posed some concerns about the lack of parking at the Three Blind Mice site and also about the popularity of the disc golf course at that location.

“I can see some concerns and conflicts there with trying to squeeze in another high-usage activity,” she said. However, others commented that the location might be the best suited for a bike skills park, given the fact that it’s already an established mountain biking network maintained by PACA.

Committee members requested further information and visual representation of each of the specific sites. It was concluded that staff would bring forward a more detailed report to a future committee meeting for further discussion.

READ MORE: Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain bikingRecreation

Previous story
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes
Next story
City paying 10% of costs for upcoming Nichol Rd. round-about

Just Posted

There was a house fire in Revelstoke on June 11 in the 900 block of Farrel Road. (Facebook)
Revelstoke fire department extinguishes house fire

Fire was on June 11

Revelstoke City Council approved a cost sharing agreement for the upcoming construction of a traffic circle as well as a realignment on Nichol Rd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City paying 10% of costs for upcoming Nichol Rd. round-about

Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Mackenzie Village are paying the rest

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Left to right. Reporter Liam Harrap, publisher Myles Williamson and editor Jocelyn Doll celebrate after the Ma Murray Award wins. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Review wins 5 provincial newspaper awards

3 gold, 1 silver and a bronze

Students have gym class outside Begbie View Elementary last year during a sunny fall day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID forces 2 classes at Begbie View Elementary to self-isolate

For two weeks, Revelstoke has had zero COVID-19 cases

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook
Teen missing in Manning Park found after 24 hours

Young man spends night on mountain and survives with just a few scrapes

The RCMP are asking for assistance regarding the death of Kathleen Richardson of Naramata, pictured here. Her death is believed to be related to two homicides in Naramata in May. (RCMP)
Police identify South Okanagan homicide victim as 57-year-old Naramata woman

57-year-old Kathleen Richardson was discovered deceased in her home Wednesday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna General Hospital clinicians observe increase in e-scooter injuries

A report is set to go to city council next week on how the e-scooter pilot has gone thus far

Fair-goers take a ride at the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong’s IPE not eligible for COVID-19 grant designed for major attractions

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo criticized the rigidity of the provincial program’s criteria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Most Read