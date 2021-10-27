Penticton man accused of wielding chainsaw remains behind bars

The 44-year-old will appear in court again Nov. 3

A 44-year-old Penticton man accused of wielding a running chainsaw and barricading himself in a gas station convenience store in Summerland will remain behind bars a little longer.

Robert Teal made a brief appearance in Penticton provincial court on Wednesday for a judicial interim release initiated by his defence. That was put over until Nov. 3 and he will remain in jail until his next appearance.

Teal is charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation in connection to the Friday night incident.

On Oct. 22, around 6:30 p.m., Summerland RCMP responded to a report of a man using a running chainsaw to allegedly damage the inside of the Trout Creek liquor store and the gas station located in the 6000 block of Highway 97.

The staff managed to safely get out of the store without injury while the man barricaded himself inside.

A police dog, negotiator and the region’s Emergency Response Team were called. After an hour, the man put down the chainsaw and walked out of the store without incident, said police. He has since been held in jail.

“The 44-year-old Penticton resident, who is known to police, faces multiple charges. The motive for the incident is unknown; however, drugs are suspected to have been a contributing factor,” said Const. James Grandy.

In May, Teal was sentenced to 28 days in jail and 12 months probation for an assault and uttering threats for an incident that took place in Penticton on April 18.

