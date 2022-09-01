Penticton man charged in 2021 Greater Victoria murder

One man has been charged in connection to a 2021 Saanich homicide investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graeme Roy)

One man has been charged in connection with a 2021 homicide at a Greater Victoria home.

Scott Matheson, 43, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder almost one year later.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saanich police responded to a multi-unit home on Battleford Avenue for a report of a man found dead inside one of the suites.

Officers located the deceased and later identified him as 64-year-old Robert Dobronay, who had been living in the basement suite.

The investigation into his death was treated as a homicide and was taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Almost one year later, on Aug. 30, VIIMCU arrested Matheson in Penticton after the B.C. Prosecution Service approved a second-degree murder charge.

He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on Oct. 5.

