Police car (file photo)

Penticton man crushed in large recycling truck compactor, critically injured

52-year-old was sleeping in a dumpster when he was inadvertently picked up by recycling vehicle

A 52-year-old Penticton man experiencing homelessness received life-threatening injuries after being crushed inside the compactor of a large recycling collection truck.

Penticton RCMP are currently investigating the events that took place on April 5.

At 6:05 a.m., RCMP was alerted about someone trapped in the back of a recycling truck while it was collecting recycling materials from dumpsters in the downtown core of Penticton.

The driver of the truck contacted 911 after he heard someone yelling from the back of his truck.

Police arrived a short time later and determined that a 52-year-old man appeared to have been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing him in the process, said police.

Emergency crews attended and were able to extract the victim and take him hospital.

He is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“The Penticton RCMP are continuing to investigate this tragic event,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

READ ALSO: Penticton could pay $85K a year to help address homelessness

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death

Just Posted

Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club took home gold in the U16-18 Girls Team Sprint event at the Cross-Country Ski Nationals in Whistler. (Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club)
Revelstoke skiers take home gold at Cross-Country Ski Nationals

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Surrey’s Dalton MacGillivray in action with Delta Ice Hawks, who host the Cyclone Taylor Cup from April 7-10. (Photo: Facebook.com/Delta-Ice-Hawks)
Delta hosts B.C.’s top Junior B hockey teams for Cyclone Taylor Cup, starting Thursday

The ministry of environment has stopped short of adopting the Okanagan Basin Water Board recommendation of mandatory watercraft inspections for detection of invasive mussels. (File photo)
Province rejects mandatory watercraft invasive mussel inspections