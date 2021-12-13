Penticton man gets house arrest for forging cheques, making counterfeit money

A Penticton man was sentenced to house arrest for forging cheques and making counterfeit money along with a host of other crimes over 2020 and 2021.

Rylan Mogge, 34, was in Penticton Provincial Court for sentencing on Monday, Dec. 13 where the judge agreed with Crown counsel and defense’s joint submission for 18 months of house arrest.

The first nine months of the house arrest will be 24/7 at home unless attending doctor appointments or employment, while the remaining nine months will be with a curfew of 9 p.m t0 6 a.m.

The judge called it ‘unusual’ for a man his age to fall down such a path of two years of crime.

But Mogge’s defense lawyer said he went from being married to losing everything to a drug addiction.

“Drugs took over his life and he became homeless,” said his defense lawyer.

Since being in jail, he has been using methadone.

The first crimes are related to making counterfeit money out of a room of a Main Street motel in February 2020.

Penticton RCMP were investigating Mogge for being in possession of other people’s ID when they searched his room at the motel. There they found a printer, fake $100 bills, fraudulent driver licenses and identifications. There was also a book of cheques that had been altered with Mogge’s name on it.

Police also found two $2,000 government cheques that had been altered in Mogge’s name.

READ MORE: Penticton pair in court for counterfeit charges

Mogge’s co-accused Samantha Chappelle is scheduled to appear on a warrant for her arrest in Penticton Provincial Court on Dec. 23.

After the search, in April 2020, a Penticton man’s Dodge Ram was stolen out of his driveway. That same morning the man’s debit card was used several times at Penticton gas stations. Through surveillance footage, Mogge was identified.

He was arrested and found with the man’s ID.

Crown counsel asked for 68 days in jail for that crime, but with 45 days already served in jail, he won’t serve time for that crime.

In May 2020, Mogge was arrested along with another man trying to steal $1,000 worth of tools from the Penticton Home Hardware. He received a suspended sentence for that.

Mogge was arrested again on April 29, 2021 trying to pass forged government cheques worth $800 and $500 at a local cheque cashing store.

“You’ve been in jail but now you do walk out of here a free man. I’m hoping you won’t go back,” said the judge in his sentencing. He urged that the man be careful if he slips up and starts using again.

“Fingers crossed methadone works for you. You are getting out today. Be honest with your probation officer. Probation is there to help you,” the judge said.

