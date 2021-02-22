Thomas Kruger-Allen

Thomas Kruger-Allen

Penticton man guilty in 2019 beach attack to be sentenced via video

Thomas Kruger-Allen will learn his fate for the attack that left the victim with long-term injuries

When Thomas Kruger-Allen appears for his sentencing hearing Tuesday and Wednesday, he will do so via video from jail and not in person.

Thomas Kruger-Allen is being sentenced for the May 2019 attack that left one of his victims with long-term injuries.

His sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 23 and 24 and will include a pre-sentence report, psychiatric report and victim impact statements.

Kruger-Allen, 23, asked to appear via video instead of in-person because of COVID-19 regulations that require him to quarantine anytime he leaves the jail and returns.

The Penticton Supreme Court judge granted Kruger-Allen the request.

“It’s unusual to not appear in person, but I will allow this,” said the judge on Monday.

It was in June 2020, when Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of Brad Eliason for the May 3, 2019 attack. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting two other people that night.

Last year, Eliason’s wife told the Western News that her husband had stepped in to stop an altercation at a bonfire on the beach. That’s when Eliason was struck by one punch by Kruger-Allen. As a result, Eliason fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Eliason, 29, was put into an induced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling.

Kruger-Allen was out on bail for the beach attack when new unrelated charges were laid against him in October 2019.

For the October 2019 incident, Kruger-Allen is accused of breaking into a Penticton residence and assaulting two people.

He has been in custody ever since.

READ ALSO: House arrest for attack outside Mule nightclub

READ MORE: Penticton man guilty of beach attack sentenced delayed to February

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake
Next story
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Just Posted

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Revelstoke Peer Support is hosting virtual peer support meetings every week. (Unsplash)
Healing in community: Peer support group expanding in Revelstoke

The virtual meetings are held once a week

The City of Revelstoke is seeking feedback to incorporate into the upcoming update to the Youth Action Plan. (File photo/ Stoke Youth Network)
Revelstoke Youth Advisory Committee seeking feedback for action plan update

The online survey results ask about past projects and future priorities

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Heavy rain expected in valley, snow up high

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

A citizen survey was conducted from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed its initial analysis of the survey. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Okanagan business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

https://www.investkelowna.com/
Kelowna area is the fastest growing in B.C.

The Kelowna CMA is also the fourth fastest growing in Canada

Most Read