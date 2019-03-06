Penticton man has wallet with father’s ashes inside stolen

Sebastiaan Bakker believes his wallet, which contained his father’s ashes, was stolen while he was at Penticton’s Tug’s Tap House Pub & Eatery on March 2. Image from Tug’s Tap House Facebook page.

Penticton resident Sebastiaan Bakker is making a plea to the public to return his stolen wallet, which contained his father’s ashes.

Bakker said he believes the wallet was stolen while he and a group of friends and family were at Tug’s Tap House Pub & Eatery for a birthday celebration on March 2. He remembers feeling his wallet in his jean pocket at approximately 6 p.m. when he was being ID’d and said that it was missing at about 8 p.m. when his group was asking for the check.

“The lady at the bar asked for our IDs and I asked ‘Do I need to give you mine? I don’t really plan on drinking’ and she said no. I had my hand on my wallet and said ‘Oh, OK cool.’ and didn’t touch it after that,” said Bakker. “Then I go to pay the bill and my wallet is not there anymore.”

Bakker said he has not had time to go to the RCMP about the wallet yet, since he has been busy at work. He made a post on social media asking for the public to be on the lookout for a wallet and the brass cylinder inside it that had his father’s ashes.

“I already have a new credit card and debit card on the way, and I have a new ID. That’s not what I’m worried about,” said Bakker. “I kept one of my father’s lucky pennies and his ashes in a little brass tube in the bottom of the wallet.”

While Bakker said he is not sure if he believes in karma, he said his dad “always had bad luck so whoever has the wallet is probably not having a good time.” He chose to carry his father’s ashes with him as a way to keep him close.

While Bakker did not say he was holding off on contacting the RCMP to avoid persecuting the thief, he said all he cares about his getting the ashes back.

“If they drop off the wallet with nothing in it but the ashes, I’m more than happy to be not upset about it. If they came to my door and said ‘I’m the person who stole your wallet.’ I’d say, ‘Here’s $50 man, take it, thank you.’ and I don’t care,” said Bakker. “I’m not an angry person, I don’t find the need to be angry over something I can’t change.”

Bakker said he’d even go so far as to take the alleged thief out for a beer at Tug’s if they showed up to return the ashes. In the meantime, he’s choosing to stay positive about the situation.

“I just have a view in life that everything happens for a reason, even if I don’t know the reason,” said Bakker. “I’ve been thinking like that a lot lately.

Bakker said those with any tips or anyone wishing to come forward about the wallet can call his cell at 250-486-6233.

“They can call me at 3 a.m. and tell me ‘Hey, I left it here.’ I don’t care. I’m not going to go to the police with their number, it does not bother me,” said Bakker. “I’m not out to get someone in trouble, I just want my stuff back.”

Bakker said he understands if the person who took his wallet doesn’t trust him.

“You’re not supposed to trust someone you steal something from,” said Bakker, explaining that he doesn’t want to be as bad as the person who stole his wallet.