Several employees of Match Eatery have tested positive for COVID in Penticton. (Google photo)

Penticton Match Eatery closes after several staff test positive for COVID

The restaurant is doing a deep clean and plans to re-open Sept. 3

Match Eatery & Public House in Penticton is closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over the weekend, we confirmed that several employees at Match Eatery & Public House in Penticton have tested positive for Covid-19,” Match Eatery posted on social media.

The restaurant, that is attached to Cascade Casino will complete a deep clean of all areas and follow instructions from public health officials.

Match will re-open on Friday, Sept. 3. The casino remains open for business and The Summit Bar on the casino floor is open as well.

Interior Health (IH) has been leading B.C. in COVID cases for the summer.

On Tuesday, there were 242 new cases and 2,495 active cases in the IH region.

That’s by far the highest and nearly double the next highest region, Fraser Health for COVID cases.

Of those diagnosed with COVID 80 per cent continue to be found in people not fully vaccinated.

