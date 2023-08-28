A Penticton nurse has had their registration suspended for eight weeks, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for falsifying medical records among other issues. (Pixabay photo) A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

A Penticton nurse has had their registration suspended for eight weeks, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for falsifying medical records among other issues. (Pixabay photo) A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

Penticton nurse suspended for 8 weeks over falsifying medical records

Records changed to state they had responded to a shortness of breath call when they hadn’t

A Penticton nurse has been suspended for eight weeks for multiple issues including falsifying medical records.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives published the results of an inquiry into the practice of Sumeet Tattla for issues in May and June of 2022.

According to the Aug. 17 discipline notice, Tattla failed to follow established post-fall policy, failed to respond to a short-of-breath client in a timely manner, and falsified medical records to indicate that a response to the patient had occurred when it had not.

Tattla is a licensed practical nurse, and voluntarily agreed to the conditions with the Inquiry Committee for the college.

In addition to the eight-week suspension of their registration, Tattla agreed to be prohibited from being alone on duty. A registered nurse or supervisor is required to be present with Tattla for eight months.

They also agreed to direct supervision of their nursing practice for six months.

Tattla will also be undergoing remedial education in ethics, responsibility and accountability, documentation, and working with care aids.

READ ALSO: Disciplinary hearing for ex-Kelowna nurse and Okanagan PPC candidate extended

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nursePenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s really hard’: Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Next story
Summerland launches recreation centre referendum process

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke police incident blocks Victoria Rd

Wildfire damage of homes on the West Kelowna hillside overlooking Okanagan Lake became more widely apparent when the smoke from the Grouse Complex wildfires lifted from the valley on Wednesday. (File photo)
Okanagan wildfires add stress to house insurance sector

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Residents of wildfire-stricken Shuswap region will soon learn fate of homes

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman