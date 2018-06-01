Penticton Peach Fest is calling all film makers

The fourth-annual Reel Peach Film Festival returns as part of the 71st-annual Penticton Peach Festival this summer.

The Reel Peach Fest runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 at the Peters Brothers main stage in Okanagan Lake Park.

“Every year we get amazed by the talented filmmakers showcasing local events, products or people” says Peach Festival president Don Kendall. “The films have been well received and expand the entertainment value and diversity of our signature festival in Penticton.”

Film makers can submit 1-3 minute short films in one of two categories for a chance to win big;

Liquid Libations: any film short concerning Okanagan wine, craft beer, distillery, cider, or juice/soda.

Okanagan Experience: any film short showcasing an Okanagan experience (such as but not limited to arts and culture or tourism)

Prize money for each category:

Prize money for 1st $1000 (plus weekend getaway to The Penticton Lakeside Resort)

Prize money for 2nd $500

Prize money for 3rd $250

Fan’s Choice $250 gift basket

Typically each night of Peach Fest, just after 9pm and before the main act plays, the Big Screen available onsite gives Reel Peach Fest entires an opportunity to engage thousands of people in Okanagan Lake Park.

“For a film maker to showcase their work in front of 5,000+ people is very attractive, add in social media exposure for fan choice, and cash prizing we look forward to some great submissions again” adds organizer Andrew Jakubeit.

“We don’t always take the time to celebrate the region we live in and share authentic stories of people, places and things that make us smile, laugh, or feel a sense of pride.

“We live in such a beautiful area with multiple offerings and experiences for locals and visitors, plus with a burgeoning libations industry we need to showcase what we have at our doorstep”

The festival is open to professionals and amateur film makers alike.

“There is a very vibrant and active arts community in our region and with today’s technology it is now easier than ever to create your epic masterpiece. We encourage everyone to get their ideas and friends together and submit!” exclaims Jakubeit.

Festival entry deadline will be Aug. 5, 2018.

For more information please visit www.reelpeachfest.com

