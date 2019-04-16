Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Cornwall Drive remains closed as police investigate the scene of a shooting rampage which killed four people Monday.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims and the suspect, a 60 year old man, is in custody pending charges.

Police have yet to release a motive but told media it was “a targeted event” and Mounties are still working to determine the why behind the attack.

Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, as well as Main Street and Power Street are still shut down for further investigation.

