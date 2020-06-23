Penticton RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run in Penticton. Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd (File photo)

Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd

Penticton RCMP are searching for a black Volkswagen Jetta reportedly involved in a recent hit-and-run.

On June 19, at 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run near Parsons and Eastside Rd in Penticton.

Authorities say the driver of the Jetta was north on Eastside Rd, when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking two oncoming vehicles.

Multiple witnesses reported the car colliding with two other vehicles, before fleeing north on Eastside Rd, toward Penticton.

RCMP are thankful no one was injured.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this blatant hit and run. Our officers are actively searching for the vehicle and its driver, and encourage any witnesses to get in touch with us,” said Const. James Grandy.

Penticton RCMP can be reached at (250) 492-4300.

READ MORE: South Okanagan RCMP wearing disguises to catch distracted drivers

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Whitewater adventurers rescued after raft capsizes on Adams River near Shuswap Lake
Next story
Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

Just Posted

Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke

The incident occurred June 22. There were no injuries.

Former Revelstoke goalie awarded large scholarship

Isabella Palumbo used to play for the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Let’s go biking: B.C. author publishes Shuswap-Okanagan exploration book

Readers will discover over 140 adventurous routes from Osoyoos to Shuswap Lake

VIDEO: Moose calf swims to safety in river near Revelstoke

The Jordan River is running high and fast

Letter: Resident disappointed with Mayor’s response to out-of-town traffic

Province still recommending avoiding non-essential travel

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

Campaign launched to create first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy in the Interior

A group of seven donors from the region have made significant personal donations totaling $1.9 million

Vernon man urges province to buy Okanagan Lake property

Mike Brown launches petition for government to purchase historic Okanagan Landing property

Unstable slope puts five North Shuswap properties under evacuation order

Seven additional properties in the Lee Creek area issued evacuation alerts

Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd

Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect caught on video surveillance

Staff shortage closes popular Okanagan pub

The Kal closes for at least one week due to COVID-19 related staffing challenges

Most Read