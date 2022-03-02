Penticton RCMP issue safety tips after report of child luring

Three weeks after several young girls were approached by a man in Penticton, the local RCMP is issuing a reminder and tips on street safety.

On Feb. 9, according to the Penticton RCMP, three young girls were approached by a man on his thirties near the 1300-block of Kensington Street. The man asked if they knew where a local winery was, and if they wanted to go for a ride with him.

“The girls demonstrated excellent ‘street smarts’ by telling the man no,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations officer with Penticton RCMP. “The girls immediately left the area and called the police.”

The parents of the girls had taken to social media immediately after the incident to warn others of what took place.

READ ALSO: Man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson in Shuswap elects trial by judge and jury

The RCMP are asking parents to have a conversation with their children about their safety. Some tips to consider are:

* It’s okay to say NO to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as: help them find a lost pet, join them in an activity or game, or give them directions.

*Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents. Keep a safe distance (two arm lengths) from strangers and cars that approach you.

* Walk in groups. Try not to walk alone.

* If you are taking a public bus, always sit near the bus driver.

For more tips you can visit www.BCRCMP.ca and click Safety Tips.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.