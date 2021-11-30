Penticton RCMP is asking the rightful owner of an undisclosed amount of US currency to claim their money. (Western file photo)

Penticton RCMP looking for rightful owner of undisclosed amount of cash

Someone donated a laptop bag with U.S currency inside to downtown thrift store

Penticton RCMP is asking the rightful owner of an undisclosed amount of U.S currency to claim their money.

An amount of cash located inside a laptop bag was handed to RCMP in Penticton on Tuesday morning after the bag had been donated to the Care Closet Thrift Store located in downtown Penticton.

The non-for-profit thrift store brought the laptop bag, along with the money to RCMP.

“The cash was likely donated unbeknownst to the donator, and they would likely want it returned,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “The store felt it appropriate to hand over the money to police. We’re asking the rightful owner to attend our detachment to claim the cash.”

The amount of cash inside the laptop bag has not been disclosed.

RCMP is asking the owner of the U.S currency to come forward and claim what’s there’s at the Penticton detachment on 1168 Main St.

