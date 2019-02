Penticton RCMP are searching for Cody Allen Pelletier, who is wanted on a number of warrants. (Submitted photo)

Cody Allen Pelletier is wanted for a number of property offences

Penticton RCMP are looking for some help locating Cody Allen Pelletier, who is wanted for numerous property related offences.

Pelletier is currently wanted for break and enter, arson and three counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

He is described as an Indigenous male with a slim build, standing 5 foot, 8 inches tall and with tattoos on his neck.

If Pelletier is spotted, RCMP say not to approach but call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.