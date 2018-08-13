Penticton RCMP trying to locate a missing man

Sheridan Graham was last seen Aug. 11.

Police in Penticton are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, Sheridan Graham, who was last seen Aug. 11.

Police and Sheridan’s family are wanting to confirm his well-being.

Graham is described as a Caucasian man, 39 years old and, 6-foot tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue coloured shorts and a dark golf shirt. He may be driving his two-door blue Pontiac Grand PrixPenticton, licence plate EM082V.

Should anyone see this vehicle, or know of the whereabouts of Graham, they are encouraged to contact Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.

