Penticton RCMP are looking to return a sum of cash to its rightful owner. (File Photo)

Penticton RCMP trying to return found cash to rightful owner

Those with any information about this investigation can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Penticton RCMP are looking to return a sum of cash to its rightful owner.

In April, RCMP explained in a release May 5, a sum of Canadian cash was found by a citizen in the east side of Penticton.

Since then, RCMP officers have been trying to locate the original owner, but so far no one has reported missing cash.

RCMP are seeking the help of the public, adding officers will need to talk directly with anyone who feels they have information about the money, or its rightful owner.

Those with any information about this investigation can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen in Penticton, RCMP investigating

READ MORE: RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Just Posted

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

MP Morrison reacts to Liberals firearms ban

Kootenay-Columbia Conservative disappointed no parliamentary debate was held on the measures

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

Revelstoke researcher says excess body fat increases risk for COVID-19

Roughly 80 per cent of the world has an increased rate of risk for COVID-19

VIDEO: Alleged illegal dump caught on camera near Kelowna

Charges are pending against a man who was caught allegedly dumping garbage in the bush

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Penticton RCMP trying to return found cash to rightful owner

Those with any information about this investigation can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen in Penticton, RCMP investigating

The sculpture had been on public display in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive

RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Handgun, several grams of suspected Fentanyl and Methamphetamine seized

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament rescheduled for 2021

Most Read